First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $240,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

