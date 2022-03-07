First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 400,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

