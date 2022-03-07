First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Cowen worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cowen by 79.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $28.67 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

