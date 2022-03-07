First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,780 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.