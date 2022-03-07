First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $179.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.87. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.