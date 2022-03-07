First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $59.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

