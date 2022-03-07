First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.23

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.23 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 6523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

