First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FTGC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.73%.
