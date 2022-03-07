First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTGC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,997,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after buying an additional 1,373,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,455,000 after buying an additional 425,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter.

