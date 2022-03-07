First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.
About First US Bancshares (Get Rating)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.
