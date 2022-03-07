First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

