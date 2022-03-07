Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 33,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

