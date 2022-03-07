Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flora Growth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Flora Growth by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 562,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,090. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flora Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

