Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after buying an additional 325,158 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 189,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

