Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 189,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
