Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.06

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$207.06 and last traded at C$207.06, with a volume of 116169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$201.33.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

