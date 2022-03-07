Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 11.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.43. 382,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

