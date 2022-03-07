Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 431 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.