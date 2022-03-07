Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

