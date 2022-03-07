Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $52.27. 214,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,151. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

