Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. 165,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.03 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

