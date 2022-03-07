Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €66.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.12 ($74.30).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €2.02 ($2.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €53.60 ($60.22). The company had a trading volume of 877,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($79.93).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

