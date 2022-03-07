Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $479,141. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.