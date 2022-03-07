Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Freshii stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Freshii has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Freshii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshii (FRHHF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.