Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Freshii stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Freshii has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

