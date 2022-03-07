Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.27). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

