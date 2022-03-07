Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $32.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

