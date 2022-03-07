FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Shares of FREY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.05.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.