Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was down 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 126,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,547,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,310 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

