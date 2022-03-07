FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $57,800.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

