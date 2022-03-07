Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

