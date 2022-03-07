Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 5.55.
A number of analysts recently commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
