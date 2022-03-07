Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 5.55.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.