Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY opened at $5.24 on Monday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.
Fuji Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNY)
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.