Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY opened at $5.24 on Monday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.