Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 454 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLGT opened at $53.84 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

