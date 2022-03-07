Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

