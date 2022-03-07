Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.01 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $201.01 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

