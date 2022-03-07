Fundamentun LLC Acquires 849 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.