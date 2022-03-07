Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

