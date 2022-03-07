Fundamentun LLC Sells 228 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

ADBE traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $441.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.91. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.