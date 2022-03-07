Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $376,207.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.28 or 0.06668436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.96 or 0.99972055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,491,158 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.