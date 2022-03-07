Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.82 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.