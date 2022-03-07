Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.82 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.