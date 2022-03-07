Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.76. 263,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $178.97 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

