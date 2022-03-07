Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,922 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $158,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $345.60 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $457.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

