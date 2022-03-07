Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. 373,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.