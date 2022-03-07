Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells $28,971.80 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94.

GNK opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.