General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.
GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $165.80 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
