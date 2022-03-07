General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $165.80 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

