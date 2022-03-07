General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,372. General Electric has a one year low of $87.52 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

