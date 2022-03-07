Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $20.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

