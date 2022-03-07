Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,184 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDP. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

