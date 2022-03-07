Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

