Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NeoGames worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

