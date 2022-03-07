Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ondas worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ondas by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

