Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $122,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.